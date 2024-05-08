Hero Who Tackled Gunman in PA Church: ‘My Pastor’s Life Was in Danger’

Clarence McCallister, the deacon who tackled an armed man in a North Braddock, Pennsylvania, church Sunday, explained his actions by saying, “My Pastor’s life was in danger.”

FOX News quoted McCallister commenting on his motivations, noting that he was operating the camera the church used to record the sermon when the gunman attempted to shoot Pastor Glenn Germany.

McCallister said, “I heard it click, and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, thank God that gun jammed.'” McCallister then sprinted toward the gunman, identified as 26-year-old Bernard Polite, tackling and subduing him.

A church service was interrupted when a man pulled a gun on the pastor. @EmilieIkedaNBC has more from the pastor and the deacon who leapt into action to disarm the gunman. Warning: These images may be disturbing. pic.twitter.com/1Ra0MFsmma — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2024

WTAE reported that police subsequently searched Polite’s residence, where they found the body of Derek Polite. Police believe Derek was shot and killed just hours before Bernard went to the church where he was tackled after his gun jammed.

ABC News noted that Derek was Bernard’s 56-year-old cousin.

Bernard has been charged with homicide in connection with his cousin’s death and allegedly confessed to wanting to kill the pastor because “God told him to do it.”

