A suspect was detained after a female Kennesaw State University (KSU) student was shot and fatally wounded Saturday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m.

WSBTV reported that a campus wide alert went out at 4:07 warning students, faculty, and staff at the Kennesaw, Georgia, university that there was an intruder on campus and everyone needed to take shelter. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the student “was shot near the South Campus housing area.”

At 4:43 p.m. KSU Emergency Management announced it was safe to move around the campus.

FOX 9 noted the identity of the deceased female student was not released nor were any possible motives behind the incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

