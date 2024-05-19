Trans Actor Karla Sofía Gascón Tells Cannes: ‘We’re Normal People,’ ‘We Have Our Body & We’re Allowed to Change It’

A transgender actor starring in the new movie Emilia Perez at the Cannes Film Festival said that gender should be “unimportant,” adding that trans individuals are “normal people.”

Karla Sofía Gascón — who was born male and now identifies as a woman — stars in Emilia Perez as a male drug kingpin who decides to exit the drug trade by undergoing a sex-change operation. The unconventional movie musical, which co-stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, premiered Saturday in competition at Cannes.

At a press conference over the weekend, Gascón, who is from Spain, said trans people are human beings like everybody else and their gender should be “unimportant.”