Legendary Lou Holtz Gives High Praise: Harrison Butker’s Speech Showed ‘Showed Courage and Commitment’

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz has high praise for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and said his commencement speech showed “showed courage and commitment.”

Butker is still receiving massive criticism from the left for daring to stand up in support of traditional Christian values during his address to the graduates of Benedictine College, a private Catholic college in Kansas.

WOW: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker RIPS President Joe Biden & says he’s delusional. “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice” (@dannydeurbina)

pic.twitter.com/UK2tcnV3gi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 13, 2024

Butker spoke in favor of men embracing their masculinity and urged women not to forsake a family to pursue a career. He also said that his wife would agree with him that her family was far more important than a career. But all this infuriated the anti-Christian left, who descended upon Butker to call him a misogynist and a homophobe.

Despite being attacked by the likes of Jemele Hill, Kelly Stafford, the NFL, and even the official X account of Kansas City, former college football coach Lou Holtz is standing up for Butker.

Holtz praised Butker on X for “standing strong in your faith values.” Fox News reported

“Your commencement speech at Benedictine College showed courage and conviction, and I admire that. Don’t give in,” Holtz added.

He also added a link to an America First Works petition supporting the Chiefs player.

Thank you @buttkicker7 for standing strong in your faith values. Your commencement speech at Benedictine College showed courage and conviction and I admire that. Don’t give in. Sign here to thank Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker, a true man of God. https://t.co/lH5QcevY80 — Lou Holtz (@CoachLouHoltz88) May 16, 2024

The petition also praises Butker.

“Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Kicker, stood firm in his convictions during his powerful commencement address at Benedictine College,” the site tells fans. “With courage and clarity, Butker championed the timeless virtues of family, faith, and the sanctity of life. His bold proclamation of a pro-family, pro-God, and pro-life worldview resonated deeply, reminding us of the enduring strength found in our foundational beliefs.”

“Harrison’s speech was not just words but a call to action – a directive to embrace our vocations over mere cultural expectations, guiding young minds towards paths of purpose and integrity. His unwavering dedication to his Christian principles brought a refreshing sincerity and profound depth to the commencement, inspiring us to live authentically and fearlessly.”

