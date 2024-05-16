Republican Senators Introduce Resolution to Block ATF’s Universal Background Check Rule

Forty-five Republican senators have put forward a resolution intended to block the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) universal background check rule.

The rule is scheduled to take effect on May 20, 2024.

The Senate effort is led by Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

🚨BREAKING🚨 Sen. @JohnCornyn and 43 Senate Republicans have introduced a joint resolution of disapproval to block ATF's unconstitutional "Engaged in the Business" rule—a.k.a. backdoor registration checks.@Rep_Clyde has over 115 cosponsors on a similar House bill. pic.twitter.com/LrdL6hM2sb — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) May 15, 2024

Ironically, the Biden Administration has sought to justify the universal background check rule by pointing to gun control Cornyn helped the Democrats pass in 2022. Bureaucrats in Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) claim that the 2022 gun control, i.e., the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, opened the door to the enactment of universal background checks.

Breitbart News reported that Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-TX) and 86 Republican co-sponsors in the House are also pushing a resolution to block the ATF’s universal background check rule.

Clyde told Breitbart News, “Private citizens must never be forced to jump through unelected, anti-gun bureaucrats’ unconstitutional hurdles to engage in lawful firearms transactions. I urge my colleagues in both chambers to support our measure to overturn the ATF’s disastrous rule.”

AWR Hawkins: Universal Background Checks = Gun Registry

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.