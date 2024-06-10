At Least 45 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 45 people were shot, six of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred “about 5:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue.” A man of unknown age was on the sidewalk when someone shot at him, striking him in the chest. The man died later in a hospital.

At roughly “9:45 p.m. in the 2900-block of Devon Avenue” a 31-year-old man was walking when someone approached him and opened fire. The 31-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle “in the 1300-block of West 72nd Street near Ada Street.” Her wound proved fatal.

A 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in an alley “in the 700-block of 66th near Halsted Street” at 8:39 a.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

RELATED: “Man, **** This!” Uber Driver Completely Fed Up with Chicago Crime as Gunshots Fired at His Car

John Williams via Storyful

A 7:26 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds was found lying between two houses “in the 11500-block of State Street.” He too was transported to a hospital and he died there a short time later.

Two more people with gunshot wounds were discovered “in the 3900-block of West 31st Street” around 8:32 p.m. One of the two, a 23-year-old, had been shot multiple times and died at the hospital. The second man, a 35-year-old, survived but is in critical condition.

A database maintained by the Sun-Times shows 211 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through June 9, 2024.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.