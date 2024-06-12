On Tuesday, Gun Owners of America (GOA), the State of Texas, and Gun Owners Foundation (GOF) secured a preliminary injunction against the ATF’s background check rule.

Breitbart News has been reporting on this lawsuit against the ATF’s background check rule, noting that U.S. District Court Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on May 19, 2024, designating that order to last until June 2, 2024. Kacsmaryk then extended the TRO against the background check rule to June 16, 2024.

On June 11, 2024, Kacsmaryk issued a preliminary injunction against the ATF’s background check rule.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Judge Kacsmaryk has granted a Preliminary Injunction in GOF & @GunOwners case against ATF’s “Engaged in the Business” rule. This PI completely prevents ATF from enforcing this rule against members of GOA, TFA, VCDL, and residents of TX, UT, LA, and MS. pic.twitter.com/GTkwd6jGu3 — Gun Owners Foundation (@GunFoundation) June 12, 2024

The preliminary injunction means the ATF rule cannot be enforced against members of Gun Owners of America, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, the Tennessee Firearms Association, or residents of Texas, Utah, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The case is State of Texas v. ATF.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: ATF “Walling In” Citizens from Buying Guns

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.