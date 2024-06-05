U.S. District Court Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk who issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) lasting until June 2, 2024, against the ATF’s background check rule has extended the TRO to June 16, 2024.

The case is State of Texas v. ATF, which was brought by Texas, Gun Owners of America (GOA), and Gun Owners Foundation (GOF).

Breitbart News reported Kacsmaryk issued a temporary restraining order on May 19, 2024, against the ATF’s universal background check rule.

This is HUGE NEWS! Our attorneys have been hard at work filing the court's requested supplemental briefs and declarations. We will continue to fight this rule until Biden's weaponized ATF has to put another L on the board.💪 https://t.co/JBKTHPAXzl — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) May 31, 2024

The extension gives time for the DOJ to respond to supplemental briefs from GOA, Texas, and GOF.

During the TRO, the ATF background check rule is restrained from being enforced in the state of Texas or against members of GOA, GOF, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, and the Tennessee Firearms Association.

