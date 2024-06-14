President Joe Biden called for Congress to ban bump stocks just hours after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the ATF’s ban on the firearm accessories.

Biden did this via a post to X, where he wrote: “Today’s Supreme Court decision strikes down an important gun safety regulation. We know thoughts and prayers are not enough. I call on Congress to ban bump stocks, pass an assault weapon ban, and take action to save lives – send me a bill and I will sign it immediately.”

A longer statement from Biden was attached to the X post. That statement said in part:

Notwithstanding this decision, my Administration will continue to take action. I took on the NRA and signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the most significant gun violence reduction legislation to pass Congress in nearly 30 years. My Administration established the first ever White House office of Gun Violence Prevention, made historical investments in mental health to support people in times of crisis, and expanded background checks to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.

He ended the statement with a call for more gun control.

Biden’s ATF has been very active putting forward regulatory gun controls during his time in office, but at least three of those controls have hit hard times in the judicial system over the last week.

On June 12, 2024, Breitbart News reported that Gun Owners of America secured a preliminary injunction against the ATF’s background check rule. And on June 13, 2024, Breitbart News pointed out the Firearms Policy Coalition succeeded in having the ATF’s universal background check rule vacated.

The decision to vacate the universal background check rule can be appealed, but if it is, it will go to the Fifth Circuit, which had not been very accepting of the ATF’s attempts at regulatory gun control.

Most recently, on June 14, 2024, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the ATF’s bump stock ban.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.