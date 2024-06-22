Review: Palmetto State Armory Full-Size Dagger Pistol

The Palmetto State Armory Dagger full-size pistol is a 9mm handgun with dimensions similar to the Glock 19, albeit the Dagger is slightly lighter with a slightly shorter barrel.

The Dagger full-size is just over an ounce lighter than the Glock 19 and the Dagger full-size’s barrel is .12 of an inch shorter than the Glock 19’s barrel. (Important note: the Dagger full-size we reviewed had a threaded barrel, making the resulting length 4.5″.)

The serrations on the Dagger full-size’s slide are cut in a way that allows the gun owner to get a solid purchase when grasping the slide for a press check or to load a round.

The top of the slide has an RMR cut so that a red dot optic can be added.

The trigger on the Dagger full-size has a built-in safety and it breaks crisp. The sights on the pistol are Ameriglo Co-Witness Sights, so they are there as a backup if you add a red dot optic and your battery fails. Moreover, the height of the co-witness sights also means the gun owner can use his sights efficiently, even with a suppressor attached to the pistol (as long as the suppressor is not overly thick).

We put an AWC titanium suppressor on the Dagger full-size we reviewed and shot about 300 rounds through the pistol. We shot it again and again without a hiccup.

Palmetto State Armory also makes a Dagger compact frame, and we traded the full-size frame for the compact one during some of our time at the range. The pistol continued to function flawlessly.

The frame options are indicative of one of the Dagger full-size’s strongest traits, namely, the Dagger platform is perfect for customization.

You want a red dot? It has the RMR cut for a red dot.

You want to use a suppressor? You can get the Dagger full-size with a threaded barrel.

You bought a full-size but you want a compact? You can get the compact frame and the pistol is ready to rock-n-roll.

Additionally, the Dagger–in full-size or compact–has a rail in front of the trigger guard which allows the gun owner to add a flashlight or flashlight/laser combo.

The Dagger full-size is backed by a “full lifetime warranty,” just like all Palmetto State Firearms.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.