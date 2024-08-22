Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety admitted being “dismayed” after a federal judge cited the Supreme Court’s Bruen (2022) ruling in dismissing machine gun charges against an individual Wednesday.

The case, United States v. Morgan, was in front of U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes because the defendant sought dismissal of “two counts of possessing a machine gun in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(o).”

The details of the charges against Morgan were as follows:

Defendant is charged with possessing an Anderson Manufacturing, model AM-15 .300 caliber machinegun and a machinegun conversion device. It was established at the hearing that the conversion device is a so-called “Glock switch” which allows a Glock, model 33, .357 SIG caliber firearm to fire as an automatic weapon.

After weighing the charges in light of SCOTUS rulings, Broomes noted:

…The government has not met its burden under Bruen and Rahimi to demonstrate through historical analogs that regulation of the weapons at issue in this case are consistent with the nation’s history of firearms regulation. Indeed, the government has barely tried to meet that burden. And the Supreme Court has indicated that the Bruen analysis is not merely a suggestion.

Therefore, Broomes dismissed the charges against Morgan.

Everytown’s Janet Carter responded to Broomes’ decision, saying, “It’s appalling that the District Court would so brazenly put the deadly agenda of the gun lobby over the safety of Kansans. We are shocked and dismayed by this decision.”

She continued, “Machine guns – guns capable of automatic firing – have been tightly regulated under federal law since the 1930s. The laws banning them are not only constitutional, but crucial to public safety,” Carter said. “These weapons of war, capable of causing irreparable harm to countless innocent people, have no place in our communities.”

The Firearms Policy Coalition responded to the decision by making clear they are hoping to get a case centered on Maryland’s “assault weapons” ban before the Supreme Court so AR-15 bans can be eliminated once and for all.

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.