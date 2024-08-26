Police: Missouri Homeowner Who Killed Intruder Acted in Self-Defense

Police indicate a Scott City, Missouri, homeowner acted in self-defense Saturday when he shot and fatally wounded an intruder who kicked in the back door of the home.

KBSI 23 noted that the incident occurred shorty after 2:30 p.m., and the homeowner called 911 to report he had shot a man who was trying to come through the back door.

KFVS 12 reported that officers arrived on scene, and the homeowner led them to the wounded suspect, who was identified as Jason L. Vermillion.

Vermillion was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The shooting is being classified as self-defense and Scott City Police Chief Christopher M. Griggs made clear his department will not seek charges against the homeowner.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.