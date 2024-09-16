Moviegoers fled a Seattle theater Friday night after a man with a handgun allegedly threatened to “shoot everyone,” purportedly because a moviegoer walked in front of his row and blocked his view.

The incident occurred in Regal Thornton Place theater. Regal’s website makes clear patrons are prohibited from “possessing weapons, props or fake weapons.”

FOX News reported the 30-year-old man was arrested and police described him as an “uncooperative, argumentative suspect.”

Some moviegoers had reportedly tried to wrestle the gun away from the 30-year-old before police arrived, while other moviegoers had fled.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Washington the ninth state in the Union for gun control.

“Recently enacted laws include background checks on all gun sales, an Extreme Risk law, laws addressing police accountability, and barring carry at the state capitol and at public demonstrations,” Everytown noted. “Washington also has notably strong minimum age and sales records laws, and has begun to make significant investments in community violence intervention funding.” The state also has an “assault weapons” ban.

Despite all these gun controls–the very gun controls Democrats push nationally in the name of safety–and a gun-free theater policy, a man allegedly pulled a handgun in the theater Friday night and scared the daylights out of moviegoers.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.