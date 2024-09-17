Gun control Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) reacted to the September 15, 2024, assassination attempt on Donald Trump by claiming Trump himself is the one inspiring “political violence.”

He also claimed that Trump endorses “political violence.”

Murphy posted to X:

On the same day that Murphy placed his post on X, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Trump is a “danger to our country and the world.”

Moreover, Breitbart News noted that Kamala Harris’s senior adviser David Plouffe once called for the extermination of former President Donald Trump and “his kind,” according to a 2016 post on X — another example of Democrats calling for harm against the former president that has been highlighted in the wake of another assassination attempt.

On June 13, 2016, while serving as an adviser to then-President Barack Obama, Plouffe posted, “It is not enough to simply beat Trump. He must be destroyed thoroughly. His kind must not rise again.”

Yet Sen. Murphy claims, “No leader has done more to inspire and endorse political violence than Donald Trump.”

