Kamala Harris senior adviser David Plouffe once called for the extermination of former President Donald Trump and “his kind,” according to a 2016 post on X — another example of Democrats calling for harm against the former president that has been highlighted in the wake of another assassination attempt.

Plouffe, a former adviser to then-President Barack Obama, posted on June 13, 2016, “It is not enough to simply beat Trump. He must be destroyed thoroughly. His kind must not rise again.”

The Trump campaign highlighted the post in the wake of a second assassination attempt against him on Sunday, which was thwarted when Secret Service agents spotted a man with a rifle pointed through a fence where Trump was golfing at his private course in Florida.

The Trump campaign posted, “This guy is now a top official on Kamala Harris’ campaign”:

Democrats and Never Trumpers have long accused Trump of being a “threat” to the country and to democracy. They have accused him of being an “insurrectionist” and dangerous for the country and the world. They have repeatedly falsely accused him of wanting to be a “dictator” and of being a “rapist.”

The second assassination attempt comes just two months after the first one, when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks nearly succeeded in killing Trump with a bullet that grazed his ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks killed an innocent bystander, Corey Comperatore, and injured two others.

