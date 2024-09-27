911 Dispatcher Hears Gunshot on Phone as Homeowner Kills Alleged Intruder

Around 7:40 a.m. Thursday a Las Vegas homeowner shot and fatally wounded an alleged intruder who had ignored commands to get away from the house.

KLAS reported police received a 911 call saying a home was being broken into “in the 6400 block of Placer Drive.” During the call, the 911 dispatcher heard a gunshot.

The homeowner, a man in his 20s, said he shot the alleged intruder, a man in his 30s or 40s, after he refused commands to leave and “moved toward the doorway.”

KTNV noted that the alleged intruder broke glass around the front door before the homeowner shot.

Responding officers found the alleged intruder in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.