Josh Hawley: ‘My Grandma Is a Better Shot than Lucas Kunce’

Following news that a reporter was wounded while watching Missouri Democrat Senate candidate Lucas Kunce shoot an AR-15, Sen. Josh Hawley (R) tweeted, “My grandma is a better shot than Lucas Kunce.”

Breitbart News reported that the wounded reporter, KSHB-TV’s Ryan Gamboa, stood in place after being wounded while Kunce bandaged him up.

With the election only two weeks away and Kunce down to Hawley in the polls, Kunce had been stressing his military service and highlighting the fact that he shoots guns.

After news that Gamboa was struck, possibly with a bullet fragment, while Kunce was shooting, Hawley posted to X:

Elsewhere on X, Kunce was mocked for claiming he had a “great day at the range today,” on the very day that Gamboa was apparently shot.

X users responded to Kunce by saying, “You could’ve killed somebody today, you freaking moron. What kind of a brain dead idiot shoots steel inside 10 yards with a rifle?”

Another X user wrote, “Ask your boy Tim Walz for a tampon to stop the bleed.”

Yet another wrote, “Wait, you shot at steel targets with an AR-15 at that distance? Good Lord.”

