A television reporter was wounded by an apparent bullet fragment while Missouri Democrat Senate candidate Lucas Kunce was shooting an AR-15 at a campaign event.

The Kansas City Star reported that the event was held in a rural area north of Kansas City.

The Star also noted, “Kunce was shooting an AR-15 at the time, and was the only person shooting when the injury occurred.”

The reporter, KSHB-TV’s Ryan Gamboa, stood in place while Kunce bandaged the wound.

With the election only two weeks away, Kunce had been stressing his military service as a way to appeal to voters, and he has been running ads that show him shooting guns.

Kunce supports at least one of Washington, DC, Democrats’ central gun controls: raising the minimum age for gun purchases. OnTheIssues.org reported that he wants to “raise the age limit to purchase a gun from 18 to 21.”

