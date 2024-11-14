Democrat Dick Durbin Urges Senate Colleagues to Ban Bump Stocks

Sen. Dick Durbin (D) called for a ban on bump stocks Wednesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Local News Live reported that Durbin framed the bump stock ban as a way of responding to the Supreme Court’s June 14, 2024, decision which struck down the ATF’s bump stock ban.

Breitbart News noted that the SCOTUS majority opinion in the bump stock case was written by Justice Clarence Thomas, who pointed out that the ATF’s attempt to stretch the definition of machineguns to include bump stocks was a non-starter:

Semiautomatic firearms, which require shooters to reengage the trigger for every shot, are not machineguns. This case asks whether a bump stock—an accessory for a semi-automatic rifle that allows the shooter to rapidly reengage the trigger (and therefore achieve a high rate of fire)—converts the rifle into a ‘machinegun.’ We hold that it does not…

Forbes published video from the Judiciary Committee hearing, in which Durbin pointed to the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting in hopes of justifying his push to ban bump stocks. He wants Congress to pass legislation updating the Gun Control Act (1968) so as to make sure machineguns, as defined in the act, include bump stocks.

