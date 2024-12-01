Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: 16 Shot by Saturday Afternoon on Thanksgiving Weekend

Sixteen people were shot, two of them fatally, in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago by Saturday afternoon for Thanksgiving Weekend.

Breitbart News reported that one of the two shooting fatalities was that of Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins.

Reddins was shot Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., upon responding to a call about a man leaving a bank with a gun. He died approximately 40 minutes after being shot.

ABC 7 pointed out Jerell Thomas was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with Reddins’ death.

CBS News noted the other fatal shooting occurred just before 2:20 a.m. “in the 2800 block of West Polk Street,” where a 17-year-old boy was shot. The 17-year-old was standing on the street when someone pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire, hitting him numerous times.

The 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out 515 people were killed in Chicago thus far this year.

