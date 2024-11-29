Officer Shot, Killed in Chicago Suburb Day After Thanksgiving

A police officer was shot and fatally wounded in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.

CBS News identified the officer as 40-year-old Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins, and he was declared deceased at 10:10 a.m.

ABC 7 noted that Reddins responded to call about a person with a gun leaving a bank. Shots were fired upon Reddins’ arrival on scene.

Reddins was shot in the left side and rushed to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died. The suspect was shot in the leg and he, too, was transported to Loyola, where he is in good condition.

Reddins is the first Oak Park Police Department officer killed in the line of duty since 1938.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.