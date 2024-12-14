Homeowner’s Daughter Shoots Alleged Intruder Dead

A Houston, Texas, homeowner’s daughter awoke from her sleep Wednesday and shot and killed an alleged home intruder.

Click 2 Houston reported the incident occurred about 3 p.m.

The alleged intruder made entry while the father and daughter were home, although the daughter was asleep. She awoke to noises and allegedly “saw the man inside,” which is when she shot him.

Houston PD posted on X about the incident, noting, “Prelim info is a resident of a home shot at a male breaking into the home. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.”

Breitbart News reported that another alleged intruder was shot and killed earlier this week in West Chester Township, Ohio.

The West Chester homeowner found the alleged intruder in his home about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and shot him. The alleged intruder was transported to a hospital, where he died.

