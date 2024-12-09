Alleged Intruder Dead After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder is dead after a West Chester Township, Ohio, homeowner found him in his residence at 3:30 a.m. Sunday and opened fire.

ABC 9 Cincinnati noted that responding officers “found that a man who lived in one of the apartments heard noises on his balcony, and he found and shot a man who had broken into his home.”

Local 12 News reported that the alleged intruder was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Breitbart News noted that an alleged carjacker in St. Petersburg, Florida, was left in critical condition Wednesday night after a driver opened fire on him.

IONTB reported the driver pulled into a restaurant parking lot and was waiting in the vehicle while his wife went inside to get a to-go order. While waiting a masked man made entry into the vehicle to attempt a carjacking, police said.

The Tampa Bay Times noted that a St. Petersburg police news release said, “The victim pulled out his own gun and fired at the suspect. … The suspect fled the scene and the victim called 911 and waited for police to arrive.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.