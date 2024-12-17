Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reportedly reacted to the Madison Christian School shooting by claiming, “Kids can’t go to school safe.”

FOX News quoted Rivers saying, “Just a shame that this keeps happening.”

He added, “Kids can’t go to school safe, and it just seems like we don’t do anything about it. I’m not going to get up here on the podium and give a long speech except for it’s just bad. We’re thinking about them.”

Following the November 7, 2018, shooting that killed 12 in Thousand Oaks, California, Yahoo Sports quoted Rivers saying, “This whole thing about, ‘I guess it wasn’t a terrorist attack,’ just infuriates me. If that was your child, I’d bet they think it was a terrorist attack. The guns are the terrorist, and until we understand that, we’re going to keep having terrorist attacks. It’s sad.”

Rivers did not mention that security/officers with guns are part of the security surrounding/protecting NBA games every night. He also failed to see that background checks for gun sales in America have topped one million checks a month for 64 consecutive months.

In other words, gun ownership is important to Americans.

The NBA’s ratings are down 48 percent over the past 12 years and “this year alone they are down 28 percent on ESPN,” according to the Daily Mail.

Sports analyst Colin Cowherd looked at the dwindling viewership and said, “‘Go ask the Democrats. Be warned, once you detach from regular people in America, you will pay a price.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.