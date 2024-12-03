November 2024 was the 64th consecutive month in which over one million National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks were conducted for gun sales at retail.

Breitbart News reported October was the 63rd consecutive month with over one million such checks for gun sales, and now the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) notes that November kept the streak alive.

According to NSSF, November witnessed over 1.5 million NICS checks for gun sales at retail.

Mark Oliva, NSSF’s managing director for public affairs, commented, “November’s figures of over 1.5 million background checks for the retail purchase of a firearm shows that Second Amendment rights matter to Americans across the country and from all walks of life.”

He added:

Voters, particularly those who are gun owners, spoke loudly at the ballot box earlier this month when they rejected the onerous gun control agenda of the Biden-Harris administration. They continue to speak loudly, this time with their wallets, when they make the investment in their own personal protection. Further, this is not a one-off event. This has been a loud and continuous signal from Americans with over 1 million background checks every month for 64 consecutive months.

Breitbart News pointed out that there were nearly 170,000 firearm background checks on Black Friday 2024 alone.

