The 15-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, Christian school shooter had two guns on her at the time of the attack, according to the New York Post.

The Post noted that both firearms were handguns and police still do not know how she acquired them.

Police are not sure about what motivated the attack on Abundant Life Christian School, but Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes said, “I do not know if she planned it that day or if she planned it a week prior…To me, bringing a gun to school to hurt people is planning. And so we don’t know what the premeditation is.”

CNN noted that only one of the two handguns was used on December 16, and Breitbart News pointed to a FOX 13 Memphis report alluding that the handgun is a 9mm,

The 15-year-old shooter took her own life after shooting innocents.

