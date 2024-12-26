Three Shot, One Stabbed on Christmas Day at Phoenix Airport

Three people were shot and another person stabbed on Christmas Day in terminal four of Phoenix Sky Harbor airport.
Newsweek reported the incident occurred on Wednesday around 9:45 p.m.
CNN noted that it took place in a restaurant “outside the security perimeter.”
Phoenix police Sgt. Mayra Reeson commented on the incident, saying, “I believe this was a family dispute that escalated.” The shooting victims consist of a woman who is in critical condition and two men, both of whom are stable. The stabbing victim is stable as well.
At this time, police do not know if the group was planning to travel together or was simply meeting at the restaurant.
Reeson said, “This is scary…It was Christmas evening. Everybody is trying to get home.”
Terminal four’s TSA checkpoint was temporarily closed but has since been reopened.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.