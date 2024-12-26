Three Shot, One Stabbed on Christmas Day at Phoenix Airport

Three people were shot and another person stabbed on Christmas Day in terminal four of Phoenix Sky Harbor airport.

Newsweek reported the incident occurred on Wednesday around 9:45 p.m.

CNN noted that it took place in a restaurant “outside the security perimeter.”

Phoenix police Sgt. Mayra Reeson commented on the incident, saying, “I believe this was a family dispute that escalated.” The shooting victims consist of a woman who is in critical condition and two men, both of whom are stable. The stabbing victim is stable as well.

At this time, police do not know if the group was planning to travel together or was simply meeting at the restaurant.

Reeson said, “This is scary…It was Christmas evening. Everybody is trying to get home.”

Terminal four’s TSA checkpoint was temporarily closed but has since been reopened.