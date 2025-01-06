Free speech and private gun ownership were paramount in the minds of the Founding Fathers, Elon Musk stressed in an X post in the early morning hours of January 6.

His post came in response to The Redhead Libertarian, who wrote, “I imagine one of the quickest ways to create a generation of demoralized slaves is to censor their speech and take their guns, then inflict horrific abuse on their children, and arrest anyone who talks about it.”

Musk responded:

On November 8, 2024, Breitbart News noted that Musk used an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience to speak in support of private gun ownership, making clear the ultimate purpose of an armed citizenry is to stop government tyranny.

Musk talked to Rogan about the First Amendment, noting it exists because America’s founders came from countries where people could be shot or imprisoned for speaking their minds.

He then referenced the Second Amendment, “The Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, is there to protect the freedom of speech.”

Musk also said, “The Second Amendment is there to stop the tyranny of government.”

