Rep. Eric Burlison: NFA Must Go, It Is ‘Government Overreach’

Over the weekend, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) used a post on X to describe the National Firearms Act (NFA) as “government overreach” and renewed his call for its repeal.

Bretibart News first reported Burlison’s desire to repeal the NFA on January 11, 2025, noting then:

The National Firearms Act (NFA) is the federal law that controls the sale, possession, and transfer of firearms and/or accessories often referred to as Class III. These include suppressors, short-barreled shotguns, short-barreled rifles, machine guns, etc. In light of the NFA, a law-abiding gun owner who wants a suppressor must submit photographs and fingerprints, pay a $200 federal tax, submit to an extended background check, and have his accessory registered with the ATF.

In sum, the NFA is a gun control law which was passed in response to gun violence carried out by mobsters and gangsters during the prohibition era, a gun control which hangs over the heads of every law-abiding citizen who wants to buy the firearms or accessories under NFA purview at this time.

Burlison is now zeroing in the $200 federal tax contained in the NFA:

Gun Owners of America’s senior vice president Erich Pratt reacted to Burlison’s post by writing, “Repeal the NFA … abolish the ATF … and destroy the massive gun registry that they’re ILLEGALLY maintaining! Pass it on.”

