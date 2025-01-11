Beyond the ATF: Rep. Burlison Seeks to Repeal the National Firearms Act

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) will introduce legislation Monday to repeal the National Firearms Act (1934).

Burlison used an X post to announce his intentions:

The National Firearms Act (NFA) is the federal law that controls the sale, possession, and transfer of firearms and/or accessories often referred to as Class III. These include suppressors, short-barreled shotguns, short-barreled rifles, machine guns, etc. In light of the NFA, a law-abiding gun owner who wants a suppressor must submit photographs and fingerprints, pay a $200 federal tax, submit to an extended background check, and have his accessory registered with the ATF.

The same cumbersome process applies for a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, and for a machine gun, too.

Burlison is bypassing quick fixes on Monday, heading straight to the source by seeking to repeal the NFA, a gun control law which was passed in response to gun violence carried out by mobsters and gangsters during the prohibition era.

He is also still focused on abolishing the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives). On November 25, 2024, Breitbart News reported that Burlison told FOX News the ATF is “a disaster.”

Burlison said, “For several decades they’ve been a disaster agency [which has] been violating the Second Amendment.”

WATCH: AWR Hawkins Explains “ATF Abolition Gains Steam”

