A garbage truck driver with a concealed carry license killed one alleged armed robber and left a second in critical condition in Chicago at about 5:18 a.m. on Friday.

CBS News noted that the alleged robbers, at least one who was armed, approached the garbage man while he was in an alley. WGN-TV noted that the driver was outside the truck when the two suspects approached.

The driver pulled his gun and gunfire was exchanged, leaving one of the alleged robbers, a 42-year-old man, fatally shot in the head and the second, a 20-year-old man, critically wounded via a shot to the neck.

NBC 5 reported that the garbage man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and “was last listed in good condition.”

The garbage truck driver has a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card and concealed carry license.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.