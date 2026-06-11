Trump Chooses U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton as Next Intelligence Chief

President Donald Trump on Thursday picked Jay Clayton, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, to become the next director of national intelligence (DNI).

Trump wrote on Truth Social: I am pleased to announce the Nomination of very Highly Respected Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the former Head of Sullivan & Cromwell, one of the most prominent and successful Law Firms anywhere in the World, and the current United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to be the next Director of National Intelligence and, importantly, to serve in my Cabinet. Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay. I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president had reportedly been under pressure to pick someone else than Bill Pulte, the current Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) director, to become the next DNI. Clayton also formerly served as the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly recommended Clayton to become the next DNI. Reports suggest that Pulte will continue to serve as the acting DNI until Clayton’s nomination is reviewed by the Senate.

“I think he’s considered to be a very qualified professional with a great skill set for managing a complex problem set,” Senate Marjority Leader John Thune said. “We will try to get him up and considered as soon as possible.”

Clayton reportedly had been tasked with overseeing the review of documents related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. His prosecutors brought the case against Nicolás Maduro, who was then the leader of Venezuela.