Two Alleged Home Intruders Shot Dead in Ontario Canada

Two alleged home intruders were shot and killed around 9 p.m. Sunday night in Glengarry, Ontario, and both residents of the home have been interviewed by police and released.

The Canadian Press reported Ontario Provisional Police officers responded to the incident and “found two men who had died of gunshot wounds and two people were taken into custody.”

The two persons taken into custody–both of whom were residents of the home–were then released “unconditionally.” CBC noted both residents were home at the time of the alleged intrusion and neither resident was hurt.

A gun was seized by the Ontario Provisional Police and reports do not indicate when it may be returned.

The Ottawa Citizen pointed to a statement from the police, which said, “There is no threat to public safety as the incident is believed to be targeted.”

