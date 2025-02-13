Ohio Dems Seek to Expand Instant Firearm Background Check to 10 Days

Democrat lawmakers in Ohio are seeking to expand the instant criminal background check for a firearm purchase to ten days, alongside pushing gun storage laws and other controls.

The Buckeye Firearms Association noted state Reps. Cecil Thomas (D) and Rachel Baker (D) are pushing legislation that would “prohibit a firearms dealer from transferring a firearm until at least ten days have elapsed since contacting the national instant criminal background check system.”

State Rep. Michele Grim (D) is pushing a red flag law which Buckeye Firearms Association described as being designed to “allow family members, household members, and law enforcement officers to obtain a court order that seizes a person’s firearms, based on an accusation of that person posing a danger to themselves or others.”

Grim pushed red flag legislation in 2023 as well, and WTVG pointed out that push was also framed so as to “allow family members or police” to petition a court to have firearms removed.

In the Ohio Senate, state Sens. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D) and Catherine Ingram (D) are pushing legislation that would increase penalties on those who fail to report lost or stolen guns within a certain window of time.

Ingram commented on the lost or stolen guns bill, saying, “This legislation would enhance public safety and encourage gun owners to exercise responsible ownership of their firearms.” Opposition to such legislation often includes in the claim that it actually punishes gun owners for the actions of those who choose to steal firearms.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.