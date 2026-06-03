Department of Education Warns CO School District: Protect Girls’ Sports and Spaces or Lose Federal Funding

The Department of Education (ED) on Wednesday announced that it issued a warning letter to a Colorado school district over its alleged “ongoing refusal” to protect girls’ sports and spaces.

ED said that its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent a letter to Jefferson County Public Schools, giving the district ten days to come into compliance with Title IX before the it sends the district a “Letter of Impending Enforcement Action.” Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities as a condition of receiving federal funding.

In March, OCR said it concluded its investigation into the district and found that it violated Title IX by allowing male students to access female bathrooms, locker rooms, overnight accommodations, and to play on female sports teams.

Specifically, OCR found that the district has policies allowing students to access facilities and participate on sports teams that match their self-proclaimed “gender identity” rather than biological reality. OCR said it received athletic rosters from the district showing that male students may be taking up to 61 roster positions on girls’ sports teams in the district.

ED said that despite OCR sending the district a proposed “Resolution Agreement” to resolve its alleged Title IX violations, the district “has taken no action to protect women and girls.” The department said the letter notifies the district that its refusal to comply with Title IX could ultimately result in the termination of its federal education funding.

“Not only did the District trample on females’ sex-based protections by allowing males to compete in their sports, intrude in their bathrooms, and sleep in their overnight accommodations, but now it refuses to fix the problem after being given the chance. It is indifferent to the law and to the safety, privacy, and dignity of women and girls. Its behavior here is unconscionable,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement.

“The District must restore Title IX protections or risk further enforcement action. As we continue to honor June as Title IX Month, the Trump Administration will not allow students to continue to be abused at the hands of a radical ideological agenda that undermines the basic protections to which they are entitled under law,” she added.

OCR opened an investigation into the school district in June 2025 over allegations the district removed single-sex overnight accommodations from school trips.

OCR’s proposed resolution agreement would have required the district to revise its “gender identity” policies to protect female students, issue a public statement vowing to comply with biology-based definitions of “male” and “female,” and mandate that intimate facilities, sports teams, and overnight stays are based on biological sex, among other remedies.

Breitbart News reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.