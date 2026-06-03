Breitbart News International Editor Frances Martel said on Sunday during the Breitbart Founders’ Roundtable that Chinese communists cannot understand how a human soul is more valuable than AI — and that’s to the advantage of the United States.

Sunday’s Breitbart Founders’ Roundtable titled, “The Invisible War – AI, China, and the Battle for Global Control,” brought together China experts including Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer and Martel, as well as AI expert and Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, hosted by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

Near the end of the event, Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow asked Martel what some of her takeaways were, to which the International Editor replied, “I have a bit of a more spiritual answer.”

“Communism, at its core, is about destroying the human soul,” Martel continued. “So, the Communist Party of China has spent the past over half-century crushing souls, and now it’s building AI in a soulless way.”

“It’s struggling to truly understand what makes a human more valuable than AI,” she added.

Martel then pointed out that “the core of the problem with AI” are questions like, “Is all of humanity facing this?” and “What makes us better than the AI?”

“And China is going to struggle way more with that than we do,” Martel said. “Because the government has been actively crushing the one thing that makes us better than AI, which is our souls and our ability to discern in a way that comes from our core and not from anything that’s influencing us on the outside.”

Martel explained that she sharpens her own thinking and debating skills by regularly reading Chinese state propaganda and left-wing media so that she can actively argue against those viewpoints, which helps her strengthen her own stances.

“I read Chinese state propaganda every day,” she said. “I read probably way more left-leaning media than right-leaning media so that I’m constantly having to argue against myself in my own head, and I think that’s what’s gonna inevitably hone in on those skills.”

“And what makes your soul and your communication different from anybody else, that’s what’s gonna make you more valuable than the AI,” the Breitbart News International Editor added.

Martel went on to say that “every good employer is going to notice 10, 15 years down the line” — when AI is a normal part of everyday life — “the people who can think critically and the people who can stand out as something bigger than a machine.”

“They’re going to have jobs,” Martel asserted, adding, “I think that’s what’s gonna keep them safe.”

This is was the latest in the regular series of the “Founders’ Roundtable,” which is held for “Middleweight” and above members of the Breitbart Fight Club. The roundtables offer subscribers an opportunity to participate in the Breitbart community, engage with experts, leading political figures, administration officials, and ask questions.

Past Roundtable events have featured EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Learn more about the Breitbart Fight Club here.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.