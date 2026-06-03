As Democrats seek to shut down a migrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested illegal aliens convicted of crimes like manslaughter, sexual assault, and domestic violence across the state.

“While sanctuary politicians and leftist agitators spread false smears about the Delaney Hall ICE facility, the brave men and women of ICE are still hard at work removing criminal illegal aliens from New Jersey,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

In New Jersey, they have removed dangerous criminal illegal aliens with criminal histories that include voluntary manslaughter, sex assault, burglary, fraud, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault. These sanctuary politicians need to stop peddling false smears about ICE detention facilities and start thanking ICE law enforcement officers for getting these thugs off New Jersey streets. We will not let violent rioters slow us down from making America safe again.

[Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens recently arrested by ICE agents is Jose Manuel Rivera-Mes of Guatemala, who was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter. Rivera-Mes has also been arrested for weapons offenses and possession of a weapon.

Similarly, ICE agents arrested Marcos Delacruz of El Salvador, who was previously convicted of sex assault and fraud, as well as Success Bounte of Ghana, who was previously convicted of robbery, burglary, identity theft, and fraud involving illegal use of credit cards.

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents in New Jersey include:

Ismael Antonio Moreno-Javier, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, arrested by ICE on May 28. His criminal history includes arrests for terroristic threats, assault, neglect child [sic], and fraud. Carlos Javier Llano-Batista, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, arrested by ICE on May 28. His criminal history includes arrests for fraud, larceny, burglary, and robbery. Esteban Pastor Montes Navarro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE on May 25. His criminal history includes convictions for simple assault and possession of weapon. Cesar Augusto Diaz Poveda, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, arrested by ICE on May 27. His criminal history includes arrests for assault and obstructing police. Pabline Patricia Da Silva, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, arrested by ICE on May 30. Her criminal history includes arrests for burglary, larceny, and damage property [sic]. David Benitez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested by ICE on May 26. His criminal history includes convictions for simple assault, obstructing police, and public order crimes, as well as arrests for simple assault, possession of weapon, and contempt of court. Jacinta Contreras Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE on May 29. Her criminal history includes arrests for domestic violence, aggravated assault – strongarm, possession of weapon, carrying prohibited weapon, and damage property.

This week, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport filed a lawsuit against GEO Group, the federal contractor who operates the Delaney Hall detention center for ICE. The lawsuit claims the facility is inhumane.

The lawsuit comes as Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Andy Kim (D-NJ) as well as Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D), have sought to have Delaney Hall shut down. The facility is critical for ICE as some of the nation’s worst convicted criminal illegal aliens are arrested in the tri-state area.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.