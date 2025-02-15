Mother With Baby on Hip Gets in Shootout With Alleged Intruders

A Decatur, Illinois, mother with a baby on her hip exchanged gunfire with alleged armed home invaders at 4 a.m. on Monday, wounding one suspect and causing him to flee.

WANDTV reported there were three alleged intruders in total, one female and two male.

The Herald-Review noted that two of the alleged intruders were armed. The mother, who was home alone with a 5-month-old baby and a 2-year-old toddler, confronted them. She alerted the suspects to the fact that she was armed and told them to leave the property. The two suspects allegedly responded by opening fire.

The mother returned fire, holding the baby on her hip as she shot at the alleged intruders. She wounded one of the three suspects, whom police identified as 24-year-old Deonte A. Stone.

The mother was shot twice as well, but her wounds are not life-threatening. Neither the baby nor the 2-year-old child was wounded.

