Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Rudy Giuliani Being in ‘the Grave’ Before Hospitalization

Disney’s left-wing late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel made yet another ill-timed remark involving the death of someone across the political aisle from him — this time, joking about Rudy Giuliani rising from “the grave” just days before the former New York City mayor was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“Last night, America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me,” Kimmel during Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, referring to an earlier episode in which he fantasized about President Donald Trump’s death just days before the third documented assassination attempt on the president’s life.

The late-night host then played a clip of Giuliani calling Kimmel “maybe one of the most distasteful human beings in this country,” and “an incompetent jackass.”

The former New York City Mayor, who also previously served as President Trump’s lawyer, was reacting to Kimmel having described First Lady Melania Trump as an “expectant widow” — just days before shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen stormed a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton Hotel with a shotgun, handgun, and knives.

Federal prosecutors have since charged Allen — who is also a Kamala Harris donor and an anti-Trump “No Kings” rally protester — with attempting to assassinate the president.

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As for Kimmel’s “rose from the grave” remark attacking Giuliani, this came just five days before the 81-year-old was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said in a statement on Sunday.

“We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor — Rudy Giuliani,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump’s supporters have organized a grassroots boycott of advertisers for Jimmy Kimmel Live! amid a report saying that Disney is “ready to pull” the plug following the left-wing TV host’s comments.

This comes after Kimmel’s show was already taken off the air — albeit briefly — less than a year ago, following his comments in response to the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

As Breitbart News previously noted, the left-wing host appears to take particular pleasure in making jokes involving the deaths of those across the political aisle from him — specifically those who have either faced assassination attempts or have been assassinated.

The assassination attempt involving suspect Cole Tomas Allen makes for the third officially documented assassination attempt on President Trump’s life in the span of less than two years.

Kimmel, however, doesn’t appear to be the only left-winger making light of bad news involving someone across the political aisle.

Alana Hadid — the sister of Bella and Gigi Hadid — was recently seen in a video dancing before a headline the read, “Rudy Giuliani in critical condition in hospital.”

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Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.