Report: White House on Lockdown Due to Nearby Shooting

The White House went on lockdown on Monday after a shooting occurred nearby, according to multiple reports.

Gunshots were reportedly fired “near” the White House “at 15th and Independence,” James Rosen, Chief Washington correspondent for Newsmax, wrote in a post on X. The United States Secret Service was reported to be “locking down press office and other locations.”

Rosen later shared in a separate post that the emergency was over.

Megan Cassella, a Washington correspondent for CNBC, shared in a post on X that the U.S. Secret Service had evacuated the press from their “camera position at the White House north lawn.”

“We’re now gathering in the briefing room,” Cassella added. “No indication as to what’s going on.”

“U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C.,” the U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications shared. “One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding.”