Charlize Theron Won’t Support Her Black Trans Child as an Adult: ‘Start Getting Ready’ to Work at Starbucks

Fast and Furious franchise star Charlize Theron says she won’t support her black trans child as an adult. The actress revealed she recently told her children to “start getting ready” to work at Starbucks.

“Every time we go to Starbucks, I’m like, ‘Look at this — do you see how friendly? You have to be that friendly every morning at 6 a.m. Start getting ready for it,'” Theron quipped to Jake Shane last week during an interview on the Therapuss podcast.

The Apex actress was responding to a question from Shane, who asked if her adopted kids — 11-year-old August and 14-year-old Jackson — would have to worry about getting summer jobs as teenagers.

Theron added that her children — whom she refers to as her “daughters,” despite Jackson being a biological male — will need to earn big purchases, such as their first car.

“First of all, your first car is going to be a Datsun, because you’re going to crash it,” Theron said, referencing her kids. “You’re going to fuck it up somehow. You’re a new driver. So, we’re not getting, like, the nice car up front.”

“We need a little bit of experience, and we’re going to earn it,” she added.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star went on to surmise, “It’s too soon to kind of say where they’re going to end up.”

“They just need to get a job that pays them, because I don’t want to support them for the rest of life,” Theron added.

This is not the first time the actress has openly discussed her parenting approach on a podcast.

Last year, during an interview with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, Theron disclosed, “I did not have the capability of being healthy in a relationship,” adding that this was something she “had to acknowledge when I decided to be a parent.”

The actress then explained why her children growing up without a father is worth it, to her, because being a single mother means “I don’t have to run every fucking thing by a guy.”

“With women, it’s always like, something must be wrong with her. She can’t keep a man,” Theron said. “And it’s never part of the discussion of like, ‘Wow. She’s really living her truth.'”

“I look at them and just be like, ‘Do you know how fucking great it is to live exactly how I want to live, to experience motherhood exactly how I wanted to experience it?'” the Snow White and the Huntsman star added.

Theron went on to acknowledge, “And I know the next thing they say is like, ‘Well, that’s not fair on your kids.'”

“Can I tell you something? That will be their story to tell,” she continued. “I can’t tell you. I can only tell you that this is the best way that I know how to be a mother to them. And maybe they’ll grow up and tell their story. And I will respect that.”

“I just know that this was the only way that I knew I could do it,” Theron added. “And my fucking God, do I love every single day of it. I love that I don’t have to share them with somebody. I love that I don’t have to run every fucking thing by a guy.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.