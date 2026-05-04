Kinzinger: In 5-10 Years No One Will Admit They Supported Trump

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” author Adam Kinzinger predicted that in five to ten years, there won’t be a single person left in this country who will ever admit to supporting President Donald Trump,

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “We covered every second, every minute, every development of the January 6 Select Committee, and I wonder if we could just start there. I mean, what is it like to have made the case to the country, but to have had the country take six years to see it, the way you and Congressman Raskin and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney and all the Democrats on the committee told the country Donald Trump was.”

Kinzinger said, “Yeah, I mean, it’s it’s, you know, part of it is like, hey, we told you so. Right? But then I also still am heartbroken at the number of people that are told every day by a same news organization that didn’t cover the January 6 hearings, by the way, on purpose, that everything’s fine. Everything’s great. Iran is won. And so there’s people out there that still don’t know. And I think the tough thing for me in the aftermath has not been anything except like, I just feel that I feel bad for the people that are being misled down this, down this path. But I guarantee you something, and I know this: In five or 10 years, there won’t be a single person left in this country that will ever admit to supporting Donald Trump, except for those that have their stuff all over Twitter. Because I think the speed at which he’s spiraling, I mean, we’re a year and a half into him. The speed at which he’s spiraling, I think is just going to increase. And eventually people are going to be like, yeah, we’ve had enough.”

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