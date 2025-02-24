American Suppressor Association’s (ASA) president and executive director Knox Williams sat down with Breitbart News to discuss the launch of a video series titled, “The Sound of Safety.”

The video series addresses basics, beginning with the ear and environmental protections achieved by shooting with suppressors.

The first video leans into hearing protection by asking, “Ever wondered what the difference is shooting with a suppressor and without one?”

The second video builds on the first to cut through Hollywood and leftist propaganda by showing that suppressors “dampen” a gunshot while explicitly pointing out that suppressors do not “silence” a gun.

Audio in video No. 2 allows viewer to hear how a suppressor removes the sharp, ear-splitting aspect of a gunshot but does not remove the sound of the shot altogether.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video No. 3 remakes some of the points made in videos No. 1 and No. 2 but with a more narrow focus of using suppressors on rifles. ASA notes that having a suppressor on a rifle not only reduces the noise of the gunshot–protecting hearing and the environment–but also “reduces recoil,” which helps “reduce flinching when shooting.” As a result, the hunter and the target shooter enjoy improved accuracy in the field or at the range.

Breitbart News spoke exclusively with ASA president and executive director Knox Williams about “The Sound of Safety” and the current push to secure suppressor deregulation via the Hearing Protection Act, which has now been introduced in both the House and the Senate.

We discussed fighting misconceptions about suppressors and Williams said, “A suppressor does not silence a gun, rather, it takes away that dangerously loud sound from a gunshot, making it safer. That does not mean that it completely eliminates the risk to hearing posed by a gunshot, even suppressed gunshots can be very loud. The biggest disservice that Hollywood and anti-gun folks do is push this narrative that you can put a suppressor on a firearm and eliminate the sound of a gunshot. But anyone who shoots with a suppressor knows that is simply not true.”

He added, “At the end of the day, a suppressor really is one of the best tools to protect hearing and make the shooting experience safer.”

Williams then spoke about the environmental benefits of suppressors, noting that the devices serve to “reduce noise pollution.”

He noted, “If you live near a shooting range or some place where there is a lot of hunting going on, you generally want people to be shooting with suppressors. It does not mean you won’t hear gunshots, but it is going to be a lot less disruptive.”

We discussed the Hearing Protection Act, which ASA supports, and other proposed pieces of legislation that would reduce or eliminate the cumbersome process for acquiring a suppressor.

Williams said, “We view suppressor deregulation as commonsense. And we would urge any legislator that may be on the fence about it to ask themselves whether their vehicle should have a muffler on it or not. Because at the end of the day, the muffler that reduces the noise of that vehicle’s internal combustion engine is doing the same thing a suppressor does, it’s just that one is attached to a car and one is attached to a firearm.”

