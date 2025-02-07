Mike Crapo Introduces Hearing Protection Act in U.S. Senate

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) introduced the Hearing Protection Act Thursday, seeking to remove suppressors from the purview of the National Firearms Act.

On January 16, 2025, Breitbart News reported that Hearing Protection Act legislation was introduced in the House by Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA).

The push to secure this Act comes years after Republicans were on the cusp of securing it in 2017, until House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) folded under pressure from leftists and shelved the legislation.

Sen. Crapo sees now as the time to get it done:

Federal red tape continues to follow the false Hollywood narrative that suppressors are silent, and ignores the reality that they serve a genuine purpose in protecting the hearing of law-abiding American citizens exercising their Second Amendment rights. It is past time Congress removes the burdensome barriers to accessing this equipment for the safety of Idaho’s hunters and sportsmen.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is a co-sponsor of the Hearing Protection Act. “Silencers and suppressors are non-lethal firearm accessories used by law abiding gun owners across America,” Lee said, “and excessive federal regulation is a backdoor attack on the Second Amendment. This bill will allow more Americans to protect their hearing and make it easier to exercise their Constitutional rights to keep and bear arms.”

