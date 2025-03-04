Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder was hospitalized after being shot outside a Corpus Christi, Texas, home Thursday morning about 4:30 a.m.

KIITV reported that the homeowner called police to say he was holding the alleged intruder at gunpoint. The suspect moved from the backyard to the front yard and allegedly ignored commands, and responding officers heard the homeowner firing shots as they approached the scene.

KRISTV noted officers found the wounded 41-year-old alleged intruder in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The homeowner told officers he confronted the alleged intruder and feared for his life, which led him to shoot.

The alleged intruder was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

