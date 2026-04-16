Honda Recalls 440,830 Minivans Due to Airbag Malfunction Issue

Honda is recalling a large number of its Odyssey minivans due to an airbag problem that is linked to a software programming issue.

The automaker is recalling 440,830 of the vehicles and said a software flaw could trigger side airbags to deploy unexpectedly when the vehicles encounter minor roadway issues such as speed bumps, increasing the risk for injury, Fox Business reported Thursday.

Honda said there were 130 warranty claims and 25 reported injuries related to the problem.

The vehicles affected were the 2018 to 2022 models manufactured between late January 2017 and early June of 2022. Dealerships have said they will not charge owners to have the defect addressed and fixed.

As of Thursday, owners can look up their vehicle identification numbers (VINs) on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, ABC 10 reported.

“The recall is largely precautionary, with NHTSA estimating only about 0.1% of recalled cars will actually experience the airbag defect, ” the outlet said. “Honda began alerting dealers to the recall last Friday, and the car company expects to issue its notices to car owners on May 25.”

The Fox article said safety regulators mentioned Honda may have been aware of the problem days before it was reported.

“Please be reminded that under Federal law, this agency is to be notified of all safety defect and/or noncompliance decisions within five business days. … Significant civil penalties can be assessed for this violation,” NHTSA said.

In June, Honda recalled nearly 260,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a faulty brake pedal that could raise the risk of a crash or injury, Breitbart News reported:

Reuters reports this recall affects specific models, including the 2021-2025 Acura TLX, 2023-2025 Acura MDX, and 2023-2025 Honda Pilot. Car owners are advised to stay informed about developments to ensure their safety on the road. There have been three warranty claims related to the recall and no reported injuries or deaths linked to the matter, according to the Japanese manufacturing giant.

Months later, the automaker recalled over 400,000 of its Civics due to a wheel defect risk that could cause the wheels to fall off the cars, per WLTX.