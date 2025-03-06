The alleged July 4, 2022, Highland Park shooter pleaded guilty to the attack and signed his name “Donald Trump” on court documents.

On July 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported that the alleged shooter possessed an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, enabling him to legally purchase guns in the state. Moreover, PBS noted that County Major Crimes Task Force’s Christopher Covelli said the alleged shooter legally purchased five guns over the course of a year.

Seven people were killed and numerous others injured during the Highland Park shooting. On Monday of this week, the alleged shooter pleaded guilty to all charges related to the shooting, then signed his name “Donald Trump” on court documents, according to the Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti asked the alleged shooter if he understood he was “waiving his right to a trial” by pleading guilty, which is when the alleged shooter signed a document to show he did understand.

The alleged shooter is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on April 23.

