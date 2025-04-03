Homeowner Opens Fire, Shoots Suspect Through Door

A San Antonio, Texas, homeowner opened fire shortly after midnight Thursday, shooting a suspect who was banging on his door and demanding to be let into the house.

The suspect began banging on the door then left, according to News 4 San Antonio. However, he soon returned and began banging again.

The homeowner told police the suspect said he planned to “get inside and kill him.”

KENS5 reported the suspect was a male in his 40s who was “banging on…[the] front door and making threats.”

The suspect allegedly tried to open the door, which is when the homeowner opened fire, striking him in the left arm. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police indicated the suspect “will be charged with attempted burglary with intent to assault.”

