The Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant received a warning from the NBA for flashing a finger gun gesture in Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

TMZ Sports reported that Morant and Golden State’s Buddy Hield both received technical fouls for the way they were going at each other, but that Morant is receiving extra scrutiny for the alleged use of the gun gesture.

And just hours after being issued a warning regarding finger gun gestures against Golden State, Morant allegedly made the gesture again after hitting a game winning shot against the Miami Heat. The New York Post reported, “After he hit a 3 to cut the Grizzlies’ deficit to 14-9, Morant appeared to put his hands up to simulate holding a gun as he ran back to get on defense.”

Morant’s gun trouble with the NBA is nothing new. For example, on May 4, 2023, Breitbart News noted Morant allegedly flashed a gun while in a strip club in Denver, Colorado. Video of the alleged incident was posted to social media:

The Associated Press reported that the NBA suspended Morant eight games for the strip club incident. The NBA described Morant’s behavior as “conduct detrimental to the league.”