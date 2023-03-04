WATCH: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Reportedly Flashes Gun at Strip Club

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reportedly flashed a firearm inside a strip club in a video posted to social media.

In the video, Morant appears to be wearing the diamond pendant necklace he received at the NBA All-Star Game.

4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. pic.twitter.com/mFEOvZ5MVY — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 4, 2023

Morant made headlines this week after accusations emerged that he punched a teen “12 to 13 times” during a basic basketball game at his house last summer, just four days after he assaulted a mall security guard. According to the teen, Morant then went into his house and re-emerged with “a gun visible in the waistband of his pants and his hand on the weapon.”

The troubled NBA star made headlines again on Thursday when he performed a gun celebration on the sidelines after his teammate made a 3-pointer.

Nah this Ja Morant celebration is crazypic.twitter.com/7sDeu6E3zY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 2, 2023

In Morant’s version of the confrontation with the teenager, he says he acted in self-defense. The NBA star filed a police report after the altercation in which he claimed that the teens said he would return to his house and “light this place up like fireworks.”

Morant’s agent stressed that his client was acting in self-defense.

In another bizarre incident from earlier this year, members of the Pacers organization accused several of Morant’s associates of pointing a laser at them following an argument. The NBA could not corroborate those reports, however.

The NBA has not yet commented on the video appearing to show Morant with a firearm at the strip club.